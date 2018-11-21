  • search

Will of steel! Japan teen continues in race after breaking leg

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Tokyo, Nov 21: It's not over till it's over. A young Japanese woman recently left the world startled by crawling more than 200 metres in a long-distance relay after breaking her leg while running. Her refusal to leave the tracks despite the injury saw her being hailed as a hero.

    Will of steel! Japan teen continues in race after breaking leg
    Image Courtesy: @kwilli1046

    Nineteen-year-old Rei Iida was nearing the end of her 3.5 kilometre stretch in the Iwatani Sangyo relay marathon in Fukuka Prefecture when she fell and fractured her tibia badly. But she refused to retire and stopped only after finishing her race with help of her hands and knees. The rough pavement left her in a lot of blood but her steel-hard determination was unaffected.

    Iida stopped only after tagging the next runner who was visibly emotional seeing the former's state but did not forget to continue with the run. Iida took five minutes while crawling to reach her partner, Japanese masthead Mainichi reported.

    Also Read | Kindergarten kids sing 'Happy Birthday' in sign language to greet deaf school janitor

    Though the footage of the race was broadcast in Japan in October, it went viral only recently after it was shared on Twitter.

    However, the authorities were also questioned whether they should have stopped the 19-year-old for her injury could have aggravated. "I struggled to decide whether I should stop her, but I felt she could do it as she was almost at her goal," the race's head judge was quoted by The Telegraph, UK.

    Doctors said Iida's injury could take up to four months to heal.

    Read more about:

    video japan woman human interest

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 10:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 21, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue