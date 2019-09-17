  • search
    Will meet Narendra Modi, Imran Khan soon, says US president Donald Trump

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Washington, Sep 17: US president Donald Trump has said that he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan premier Imran Khan soon amid tensions between the two neighbours after India revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

    "I will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I will be meeting with India and Pakistan. I think a lot of progress is being made there," Trump was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    Modi will be in US to attend the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston, Texas. The White House on Sunday said Trump will travel to Texas to attend the event, which will see an estimated 50,000 people of Indian origin and members of the Indian community in attendance.

    Trump to drop in at 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Texas; Indian Envoy says its historic, unprecedented

    While Trump will address Indian-Americans, along with PM Modi, at the "Howdy Modi!" event in Houston on September 22, the American president did not say when or where will he be meeting PM Khan.

    According to Trump's schedule, he could meet the Pakistani Prime Minister on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly Session in New York later this month.

    After addressing a record crowd of more than 50,000 Indian-Americans at the "Howdy Modi!" event , Trump will travel to Ohio and then is expected to fly to New York to attend the Annual General Assembly Sessions of the United Nations.

    Without mentioning Kashmir, Trump said a "lot of progress has been made in reducing tension" between India and Pakistan.

