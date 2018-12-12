Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
Party20182013
CONG11458
BJP109165
IND43
OTH34
RAJASTHAN - 199
Party20182013
CONG9921
BJP73163
IND137
OTH149
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG167
BJP015
BSP+07
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
Party20182014
TRS8863
TDP, CONG+2137
AIMIM77
OTH39
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
    Why you should say ‘no’ to tea or coffee while on a plane

    By
    |

    New York, Dec 12: Do you often opt for beverages when flying? Well, you may not again after reading this. According to a new airline food study from the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center here, it's always wise to avoid beverages on flight, thanks to the quality of water they use on board. The study results were revealed in November and it is not inconsistent with the US's Environmental Protection Agency's investigation that predicted harmful pathogens (bacteria, fungi, virus) in the water of 15 per cent of commercial flights, TODAY reported.

    Although no report of passengers getting sick by drinking coffee or tea made from the flights' tap water has surfaced, yet it is always wise to be on the safer side.

    Why you should say ‘no’ to tea or coffee while on a plane
    Representational Image

    "Currently, the Airline Drinking Water Rule, jointly regulated by the EPA, FDA and FAA, only requires disinfection and flushing one to four times per year, depending on the number of coliform samples taken per monitoring period. The ADWR was introduced in 2009 and has never been updated," the TODAY report said, adding that the water drunk on a plane is "only as clean as the hoses and tanks used to transport and store it".

    Also Read | US professor advises people to eat only six french fries & hell breaks loose!

    Though the airliners have claimed that they do attend the water-purifying task more diligently, inside sources have conceded that it is not enough. In fact one flight attendant even said last year to the media that they never drink plain coffee or tea or even hot water on the flight.

    The New York State Department of Health has said that even boiling of dirty water doesn't make it safe to drink. "According to the New York State Department of Health, boiling is best defined as pasturization, not sterlization. Sterilization kills all organisms present. Pasturization, however, only kills organisms which harm humans, and only if the pasturization is effective. This is determined by temperature and time. So if the flight attendants are rushed or don't heat the water up to a high enough temperature, which can be tricky since elevation affects a liquid's boiling point, it could still be contaminated," the TODAY report added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 8:59 [IST]
