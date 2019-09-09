  • search
    When some sane voices in Pakistan schooled their science minister for ridiculing Chandrayaan 2

    New Delhi, Sep 09: The setback to the Chandrayaan 2 mission left every Indian teary eyed and the world dejected. However for several Pakistanis, this became a cause of ridicule and Twitter was abuzz with messages against the mission.

    Hashtag India Failed was being used by several Pakistani's including their Science and Technology Minister, Fawad Chaudhry.

    When some sane voices in Pakistan schooled their science minister for ridiculing Chandrayaan 2

    He put out a series of tweets ridiculing the mission. "Awwwww..... Jo kaam ata nai panga nai leitay na..... Dear "Endia.

    Chandrayaan 2: Vikram Lander was half a kilometre away from intended touchdown point

      How difficult is a soft landing and what went wrong with Indias moon mission

      "Surprised on Indian trolls reaction, they are abusing me as I was the one who failed their moon mission, bhai hum ne kaha tha 900 crore lagao in nalaiqoon per? Ab sabr kero aur sonah ki koshish kero," he also tweeted.

      Dear Endia; instead of wasting money on insane missions as of Chandrayyan or sending idiots like #abhinandan for tea to across LoC concentrate on poverty within, your approach on #Kashmir ll be another Chandrayyan just price tag ll be far bigger, he further said.

      However there were some from Pakistan, who did not take his words well. They criticised him for fanning anti-science sentiments. Take a look at some of the tweets:

      Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 6:26 [IST]
