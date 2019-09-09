When some sane voices in Pakistan schooled their science minister for ridiculing Chandrayaan 2

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 09: The setback to the Chandrayaan 2 mission left every Indian teary eyed and the world dejected. However for several Pakistanis, this became a cause of ridicule and Twitter was abuzz with messages against the mission.

Hashtag India Failed was being used by several Pakistani's including their Science and Technology Minister, Fawad Chaudhry.

He put out a series of tweets ridiculing the mission. "Awwwww..... Jo kaam ata nai panga nai leitay na..... Dear "Endia.

"Surprised on Indian trolls reaction, they are abusing me as I was the one who failed their moon mission, bhai hum ne kaha tha 900 crore lagao in nalaiqoon per? Ab sabr kero aur sonah ki koshish kero," he also tweeted.

Dear Endia; instead of wasting money on insane missions as of Chandrayyan or sending idiots like #abhinandan for tea to across LoC concentrate on poverty within, your approach on #Kashmir ll be another Chandrayyan just price tag ll be far bigger, he further said.

However there were some from Pakistan, who did not take his words well. They criticised him for fanning anti-science sentiments. Take a look at some of the tweets:

one downside of being better at memes & jokes is that your ministers & officials think this is the field they need to be competing at as well. that a well-timed juggat is all they really need to do for the society they're running. that actually competing with the world is stupid. — Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) September 7, 2019

guy who was leading the mocking was same minister whose biggest achievement was fighting for the state to stop using medieval practices of sighting - not landing - on the moon. — Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) September 7, 2019

At least they tried #Chandrayan2 Unable to understand the reaction of our ministers. We never even tried — Mubashir Zaidi (@Xadeejournalist) September 7, 2019

Don’t even know what to say.



No Pakistani who knows an iota about science and technology would make fun of India’s progress in these fields. Ask any technical person you know who has worked internationally, about the quality of Indian people and infrastructure. https://t.co/LgTZsT1RpM — Zeerak Ahmed (@zeerakahmed) September 7, 2019

If Faisal Javed and Fawad Chaudhry couldn’t make any sane and sober comments over #Chandrayaan2 they should have kept quiet. There was no point in making comments like the loser kids. After all they represent the state of Pakistan. — Murtaza Solangi (@murtazasolangi) September 7, 2019

A moon mission should be something we aspire to, not ridicule. We pursue science not as citizens of a particular country, but as members of the human race.



Commiserations @ISRO, better luck next time. #Chandrayan2#VikramLander pic.twitter.com/AMLReezcPm — Mighty (@mightyobvious) September 7, 2019

Someone please do a televised interview with Fawad Chaudhry and ask him about Pakistan's space programme and what he knows about astronomy and astrophysics... or just ask him what "soft-landing on moon" means! #Chandrayaan2 — Faran Rafi (@faranrafi) September 7, 2019