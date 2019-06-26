  • search
    Western Panama hit by 6.3 magnitude earthquake

    By PTI
    Panama City, Jun 26: There were no reports of damage in Panama after a 6.3 magnitude quake rattled the country's western region near the border with Costa Rica early Wednesday.

    Western Panama hit by 6.3 magnitude earthquake

    Hospital employees evacuated some patients at clinics in Chiriquí province after the quake, but no injuries were reported.

    The US Geological Survey said the quake hit 23 minutes after midnight local time (0523 GMT) and was centered on the nation's western coast just north of La Esperanza at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

    President Juan Carlos Varela wrote in a tweet that no significant damages have been reported, and the national civil defense agency confirmed that.

