Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Maharashtra's Satara

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Satara, June 20: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Maharashtra's Satara on Thursday. The low-intensity quake was felt at around 7.48 am.

According to India Meteorological Department, the quake originated at a 17.3 N Latitude, 73.9 E Longitude and had a depth 10 Km.

Earlier on Wednesday, panic gripped the people after a mild earthquake was felt in several parts of western Odisha.

The mild tremor was felt in Sambalpur, Deogarh, and Jharsuguda districts and a few other places in the western region in the evening about 5.48 pm.

However, Bhubaneswar met centre director H.R. Biswas said they have not received any information about a tremor hitting western Odisha so far.

Meanwhile, the toll from a strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake in southwest China rose to 13 dead and 134 injured on Tuesday as rescuers pulled bodies and survivors from wrecked buildings.