Watch: Woman faked choking on glass pieces in mouth for insurance claim

Woman faked choking on glass pieces in mouth for insurance claim

By Simran Kashyap

Washington, July 05: How far you will go to get your hands on some freebies? Turns out quite far - as in this case. This video shows woman choking on her food at a pub. She then goes on to claim that it was glass pieces inside her food that caused the issue. However, the restaurant's CCTV footage from the pub revealed a totally different plot.

In footage from the Judge Roy Beans Bar and Steak House, a diner faked choking on her food and foiled a potentially petty plot. The incident happened recently in Newbridge, Ireland.

Check it out yourself:

The footage was shared on YouTube by the Vintners' Federation of Ireland, where it has been viewed over 20,000 times.

The pub owner later confronted the woman who initially denied the allegation, according to the Sun. Later, she left the pub when the law enforcement authorities got involved.

Despite being shocking, this kind of incident is often faced by the small pub owners in Ireland, reports the Sun. The pretend victims often drag the pub owners in a massive battle of compensation.

Earlier in March, a man in China was arrested for placing a dead rat in his food to blackmail a restaurant.