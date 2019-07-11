  • search
    Watch video of African elephant slapping tourist on the face for clicking photos, goes viral

    By Simran Kashyap
    Washington, July 10: A student who was into her wildlife photo shoot has found out the hard way that maybe you shouldn't stand too close to animals.

    The unnamed Pennsylvania, United States high school girl shared that she was on a 12-day mission trip in Zambia with her high school, Grace Prep in State College, when the incident occurred.

    Admiring the beauty of this animal, when the girl tried to snap the photo, the elephant reared back its trunk and slapped her in the face.

    "I felt like 10 people had punched me at once as I was catapulted backward and my phone flew forward to the ground," she was quoted as saying.

    Watch the full video here:

    The video has since racked up more than 10 million views, over five thousand likes and more than a thousand retweets.

    Meanwhile, many Twitter users found the video hilarious, while others said the young girl "deserved" the trunk-slap because she didn't respect the animal's boundaries.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 6:12 [IST]
