Watch: Sri Lankan Protesters take dip in pool after storming President's house

Colombo, July 09: Sri Lankan protesters were seen taking a dip in the swimming pool of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence in Colombo. Earlier in the day, thousands of protesters broke through police barricades and stormed President Gotabaya's official residence.

Citing defence sources, news agency AFP reported that president had already vacated the premises before the protests began in Colombo.

Protesters seen having a swim at the President's house in Srilanka 😂



pic.twitter.com/zXCZqRN1sN — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 9, 2022

Sirasa TV, a private broadcaster, showed crowds entering the once tightly-guarded residence, demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya.

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees as protesters surround residence

Police used tear gas and water cannons and opened fire to disperse protesters this morning to prevent protesters from entering. However, the protesters entered the President's House after putting down the barricades.

#Watch: Sri Lankan protesters occupy President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence pic.twitter.com/mosMIXzFEi — NDTV (@ndtv) July 9, 2022

Gotabaya Rajapaksa who was facing calls for resignation since March was using the President's House as his residence and office since protesters came to occupy the entrance to his office early April.

Meanwhile, at least 30 persons including two police officers were injured during ongoing protests and were admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo.

Sri Lankan defence ministry urges people not to panic over alleged bomb threat

Sri Lanka has suffered through months of food and fuel shortages, lengthy blackouts and galloping inflation after running out of foreign currency to import vital goods.