Watch: Bengal Tiger roaming freely in Texas suburb; Houston police say man arrested, animal is on the loose

    Houston, May 12: A US man, who was earlier freed on bond from a murder charge, was again taken into custody on Monday after neighbours complained of a pet tiger roaming around a neighbourhood in Houston. The tiger is a 9-month-old male named India.

    The man has been identified as 28-year-old Victor Cuevas who was out on bond on an unrelated murder charge, is known to possess several exotic animals.

    Watch: Bengal Tiger roaming freely in Houston neighbourhood leaves netizens terrified

    The Bengal tiger was seen roaming freely in front of the houses in Houston, Texas in a 54-second video shared on social media.

    The video shows the Bengal tiger with a collar lounging and walking in the grass around the streets of a residential area in Houston, where he comes face-to-face with an armed man who can be heard asking the owner to take the tiger back inside.

    Later, a man in a white shirt, who police said is Cuevas, straddled and grabbed the tiger and tried to move it away from others.

    Houston police confirmed on Twitter Cuevas was in custody, but the tiger is still on the loose.

    According to reports, Police said there were also two monkeys inside the house where Cuevas lived, however, they were not sure if he was the owner.

    It should be noted that any animal under 30 pounds (13.5 kilograms) is legal to be kept as a pet in Houston. However, tigers are not allowed within the city limits.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 9:18 [IST]
    X