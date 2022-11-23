Twitter usage hits yet another 'all-time high': What else did Musk say?

'New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, not reach’: What else did Musk say?

Our love will never die: Elon Musk trolls CBS News channel; What else did he say?

Twitter to hold relaunch of blue tick until... : What else did Musk say?

‘Wasn’t Twitter supposed to die by now?’: What else did Musk say?

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New York, Nov 23: Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday mocked his critics who had predicted the end of the micro-blogging site, under the billionaire's leadership.

Taking to microblogging platform, Musk wrote,"Wasn't Twitter supposed to die by now or something ... ?

''Maybe we've gone to heaven/hell & don't know it (sic)," Musk said in a series of tweets.

Wasn’t Twitter supposed to die by now or something … ? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Musk had acquired Twitter in culmination of a USD 44 billion deal. The deal was, however, mired in controversy for several months, before the final takeover happened.

Twitter to hold relaunch of blue tick until... : What else did Musk say?

Soon after the takeover, the Tesla boss had shown the door to top executives and half of the company's 7,500 employees after he formally acquired Twitter. In India too, Musk had fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

Meanwhile, the new Twitter CEO is currently busy attending late-night meetings with software teams, where he had mentioned that he wanted the micro-blogging site to have all the features of WhatsApp.

According to reports, Musk does not want to limit the platform to just users sharing their views with a large audience, instead he also wants Twitter to have voice calling, video calling and encrypted DMs as is the case on platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal. According to a leaked recording of an all-hands meeting obtained by The Verge, Musk has revealed that he is taking help from Signal creators to include voice, video and other features in Twitter.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 13:34 [IST]