    Warning from day one, COVID-19 a devil that everyone should fight: WHO

    By PTI
    |

    Geneva, Apr 20: The World Health Organization insisted on Monday that it had been warning from the very start about the dangers of the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 164,000 people globally.

    WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
    "We have been warning from day one that this is a devil that everyone should fight," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing in Geneva, after facing scathing criticism from Washington which has accused the agency of initially downplaying the pandemic.

