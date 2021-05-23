YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Volcano erupts near Congolese city of Goma, turning skies fiery red; crowds flee towards north or Rwanda

    By
    |

    Goma, May 22: A volcano erupted near the city of Goma in eastern Congo on Saturday evening, turning the skies a fiery red and panicking residents in this city of nearly 2 million people.

    Volcano erupts near Congolese city of Goma, turning skies fiery red; crowds flee towards north or Rwanda

    The Nyamulagira volcano erupted around 7 p.m. local time, according to Honore Chiraba, a volcanologist with the Volcano Observation Office in Goma.

    Severe weather kills 21 100-km cross-country mountain marathon runners in ChinaSevere weather kills 21 100-km cross-country mountain marathon runners in China

    However, there was confusion and fear, as the governor said it was the Nyiragongo volcano, whose last eruption in 2002 left hundreds dead and coated airport runways in lava.

    Chiraba told The Associated Press that lava from the Nyamulagira volcano usually flows in the direction of the Virunga National Park, not toward Goma.

    More VOLCANO News  

    Read more about:

    volcano

    Story first published: Sunday, May 23, 2021, 10:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X