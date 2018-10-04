  • search

Vladimir Putin more trusted by world than Donald Trump, US fact tank survey shows


    Washington, Oct 4: The Pew Research Center has interviewed more than 26,000 people across 25 nations and asked them a number of questions on how they viewed the US and other global powers.

    One of the questions asked was whether the people felt confident about US President Donald Trump doing the right thing. Only 27 per cent said they did whether a whopping 70 per cent said otherwise.

    Vladimir Putin more trusted by world than Donald Trump, US fact tank survey shows
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump

    The poor response on his reliability put Trump in the fifth position out of as many world leaders. Russian President Vladimir Putin did better than Trump as 30 per cent of the respondents expressed faith on him. Sixty two per cent said they did not have trust in Putin who won his latest mandate earlier this year.

    Also Read | Relation of trust has been the key to India and Russia relations

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel was the only woman leader among the five and she topped the list with 52 per cent of people expressing faith in her. Thirty one per cent did not trust her.

    The two other leaders included in the research were French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping who ended in the top three.

    The research had another disappointing finding for the US as it showed that only three countries in the world - Russia, Kenya and Israel - were showing betterment in their takes on the world's only superpower since 2016.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 8:20 [IST]
