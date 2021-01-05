Vietnam buys rice from India for first time in decades: Report

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Vietnamese counterpart; Likely to talk on healthcare, defence

Hanoi, Jan 05: Vietnam has began shopping for the grain from rival India for the primary time in a long time after native costs jumped to their highest in 9 years amid restricted home provides, officials said.

The purchases spotlight tightening provides in Asia, which might raise rice costs in 2021 and even drive conventional consumers of rice from Thailand and Vietnam to change to India - the world's greatest exporter of the grain.

The merchants in India have been contracted to export 70,000 tonnes of 100 per cent damaged rice for January and February shipments at round $310 per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) foundation, the business officers say.

"For the first time, we are exporting to Vietnam," BV Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association, said on Monday.

According to reports, Vietnam's 5 per cent damaged rice is obtainable round 500-505 US Dollars per tonne, considerably larger in comparison with Indian costs of 381-387 US Dollars.The shrinking provides will heighten issues about meals insecurity with sub-Saharan Africa among the many areas the place import demand has been rising due partly to inhabitants progress.

Chronic and acute starvation is on the rise, impacting weak households in nearly each nation, with the COVID-19 pandemic lowering incomes and disrupting provide chains, in line with the World Bank.

It is also said that worldwide pandemic has additionally prompted Vietnam and different international locations to stockpile rice. Vietnam introduced final 12 months it will stockpile 270,000 tonnes of rice to make sure meals availability amid coronavirus-driven provide chain disruptions worldwide.

According to preliminary information from the federal government's General Statistics Office confirmed that Vietnam's complete paddy output in 2020 fell 1.85 per cent to 42.69 million tonnes, equal to round 21.35 million tonnes of rice.