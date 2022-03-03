YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Video: Wax statue of Vladimir Putin removed from Paris museum

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Paris, Mar 03: Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompts the director of the Grévin Museum in Paris to remove the wax statue of Vladimir Putin from the collection, which includes many other world leaders.

    Video: Wax statue of Vladimir Putin removed from Paris museum

    "We have never represented dictators like Hitler in the Grevin Museum, we don't want to represent Putin today," the director of the museum said. He added that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might be a contender for the spot in the museum. The statue, which was created in 2000, was moved to a warehouse until further notice.

    According to a report by Reuters, tourists and others who visited the museum over the weekend attacked the statue. "Given what has happened, we and our staff do not want to have to fix his hair and appearance every day," said the museum's director, Delhommeau.

    The report further states that the museum is planning to replace the statue of Putin with one of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

    More VALDIMIR PUTIN News  

    Read more about:

    valdimir putin paris

    Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 14:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X