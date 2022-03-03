Video: Wax statue of Vladimir Putin removed from Paris museum

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Paris, Mar 03: Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompts the director of the Grévin Museum in Paris to remove the wax statue of Vladimir Putin from the collection, which includes many other world leaders.

"We have never represented dictators like Hitler in the Grevin Museum, we don't want to represent Putin today," the director of the museum said. He added that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might be a contender for the spot in the museum. The statue, which was created in 2000, was moved to a warehouse until further notice.

According to a report by Reuters, tourists and others who visited the museum over the weekend attacked the statue. "Given what has happened, we and our staff do not want to have to fix his hair and appearance every day," said the museum's director, Delhommeau.

The report further states that the museum is planning to replace the statue of Putin with one of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Thursday, March 3, 2022, 14:04 [IST]