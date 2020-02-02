Video shows Pakistan students cry for help from Imran Khan as Indians being evacuated from Wuhan

Islamabad, Feb 02: Amid Coronavirus outbreak in China which has so far claimed over 305 lives, Pakistani students who are studying in Wuhan University are pleading their government to evacuate them.

While the Indian embassy in China provided every possible assistance to stranded Indians, but Pakistan government has turned a blind eye to their own citizens who are awaiting help from the Imran Khan government.

A Pakistani correspondent Naila Inayat shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Pakistani student in Wuhan shows how Indian students are being evacuated by their govt. While Pakistanis are left there to die by the govt of Pakistan."

The video shows a Pakistan student had recorded a batch of Indian students who were being evacuated from Wuhan university while lashing out at the Pakistani government for not arranging similar measures and have left them to die in the virus hit country. The Bangladesh government is also evacuating its citizens stuck in Wuhan.

There are around 800 Pakistan students studying in various universities in Wuhan. But the Imran Khan government has decided not to evacuate its nationals from China in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said.

"We believe that right now, it is in the interest of our loved ones in China (to stay there). It is in the largest interest of the region, world, country that we don't evacuate them now," he was quoted as saying by Dawn News.

"This is what the WHO is saying, this is China's policy and this is our policy as well. We are standing with China in full solidarity," he said.

"Right now the government of China has contained this epidemic in Wuhan city. If we act irresponsibly and start evacuating people from there, this epidemic will spread all over the world like wildfire," Mirza said.