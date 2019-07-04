Video of Woman licking ice cream, putting it back in grocery store freezer goes viral

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, July 04: A video of a woman appearing to lick a tub of Blue Bell ice cream before putting it back in a grocery store freezer has gone viral on various social media platforms.

The video was posted by user "Optimus Primal," with the caption, "What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?!".

The video shows a young woman taking the lid off a tub of Blue Bell ice cream, licking the top of the product, then putting it back in the freezer and walking away, laughing as she goes. However, it's unclear where the incident took place.

The video since then has garnered more than 10 million times. It's been retweeted more than 25,000 times and liked more than 61,000 times.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

Blue Bell Creameries said it is "monitoring the situation" and cooperating with law enforcement.

"This type of incident will not be tolerated," the Texas company said in a statement.

Some people called for drastic punishments.

Meanwhile, some people called on Blue Bell to start sealing their tubs to avoid incidents like this even being a possibility.

While the identity of the woman in the video has not been revealed, one man has come forward saying he's the one who filmed the video, though it's unclear whether this is true.