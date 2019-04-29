  • search
    Video of ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al Baghdadi emerges, talks about Sri Lanka blasts

    Washington, Apr 29: A video of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has appeared for first time released by the extremist group.

    In the 18-minute video clip, Baghdadi can be seen sitting on a couch dressed in black and a beige jacket, talking to three others whose faces cannot be seen. Baghdadi says the recent terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka, which killed around 300 people, were an act of revenge for the group's defeat in Syria's Baghouz.

    Published by ISIS media arm Al-Furqan on messaging app Telegram, the footage shows 47-year-old Baghdadi seated next to an AK-47 assault rifle - a pose reminiscent of images of Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

    He also praises foreign fighters from who joined the group and calls on supporters to attack the "crusaders" - specifically France.

    The leader, whose death or serious injury has been reported repeatedly in recent years, appears well - undermining the most recent word of him appearing thin and frail.

    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 23:01 [IST]
