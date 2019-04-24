  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sri Lanka blasts: Suicide bomber pattens a little girl before blowing himself up

    By
    |

    Colombo, Apr 24: The chilling CCTV footage of one of the seven suicide bombers in Sri Lanka patting a young girl's head seconds before he enters a crowded church where a powerful blast killed nearly 100 worshippers on Easter Sunday emerged on Tuesday.

    Sri Lanka blasts: Watch ISIS bomber patting young girls head seconds before he blew himself

    A local Sri Lankan channel aired a CCTV footage which shows one of the alleged suicide bombers entering the St Sebastian Church in Negombo, moments before he blew himself during the Easter Sunday mass.

    Sri Lanka bombings: Death toll rises to 359; bodies of 17 foreigners identified

    The video footage shows the bearded man, wearing a large, heavy backpack, placing his hand on the child, who is with an adult, as they almost bump into each other outside the St Sebastian's Catholic church in Negombo on Sri Lanka's west coast.

    The suspect then calmly walks in through a side door, passing dozens who chose to stand outside during the Sunday mass and steps between pews packed with worshippers.

    The service was already underway when the terrorist blew himself up.

    The footage obtained by Sri Lankan media ends one frame before the suspect detonates his device inside the packed church.

    ISIS terror group on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the bombings of three churches and posh hotels, Sri Lanka's worst terror attack, that killed 321 people.

    Did Sri Lanka take Mohammad Zaharan and his National Thowheeth Jamaath lightly?

    Amaq also released a photo of eight men it said were behind the blasts. Seven of them had their faces covered and three of them held knives. The one man who displayed his bearded face also appeared to be carrying an assault rifle.

    Sri Lanka blasts: Watch ISIS bomber patting young girls head seconds before he blew himself

    Amaq later released a video of the eight fighters pledging allegiance to IS supremo Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Arabic, a black IS flag hanging in the background.

    The authenticity of the image and video could not be independently verified and the reason for the discrepancy in the reported number of attackers was not immediately clear.

    lok-sabha-home

    More SRI LANKA News

    Read more about:

    sri lanka bomb blasts isis suicide bombers

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue