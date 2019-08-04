Video of drunk Man climbing over fence to ride on Giraffe's neck in zoo goes viral

  • search
    Kazakhstan, Aug 04: A video of drunk man climbing a fence and then jumping on the back of a giraffe is now going viral on social media. The video shows the animal standing close to the fence at the Shymkent Zoo in Kazakhstan.

    Video of drunk Man climbing over fence to ride on Giraffes neck in zoo goes viral

    The video shows a man trying to climb the fence and then jumping on the giraffe's neck to slide down to its back. He even strokes the animal. For some time, he sat comfortably on the back of the giraffe and caring for her. Later, the giraffe appeared to be unconcerned initially but soon the animal jumps making the man fall off its back.

    Police are searching for the man after the video went viral.

    According to Metro.co.uk, the incident is being reported by Kazakhstan's Shimkent Zoo and this video was shared by Turkistan Today on its Instagram on July 27, which has gone viral.

    The video has gone viral on social media. It has been viewed over 11,000 times. The bizarre stunt has amused many netizens, while others were left infuriated.

    The man fled from the spot before he could be arrested.

