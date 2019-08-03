  • search
    Video of dramatic landing by airplane on busy US road recorded on dashcam goes viral

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Washington, Aug 03: Commuters are bound to get surprised if the traffic is halted due to some plane making an emergency landing on a busy four-lane road of Washington. Yes you read it right.

    A single propeller KR2 plane descended toward Pacific Avenue in Spanaway, about 45 miles south of Seattle made a dramatic safety landing after its fuel system malfunctioned in Pierce County in the state of Washington.

    The video of the thrilling landing has gone viral on the internet and it shows the single propeller plane descending onto a busy road.

    With the help of Thompson's emergency lights and cleared traffic, the plane eventually came to a measured stop right before an intersection with a red light.

    The video was shared on Twitter by Washington State Trooper Johnna Batiste.

    Taking to Twitter, Trooper Johnna said, "A single prop KR2 plane is safely on the ground after having to make an emergency landing on SR7/138th at 8:15a this morning due to a fuel system malfunction. No injuries to anyone involved. Troopers helped push the plane clear the roadway. #WhenYouThinkYouveSeenItAll."

    The pilot David Acklam told the local media,''Probably saved me from either serious injury or death and somebody else from getting in a car crash with a plane. It's a good day to be alive."

    Story first published: Saturday, August 3, 2019, 11:08 [IST]
