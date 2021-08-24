Video of dramatic landing by airplane on busy US road recorded on dashcam goes viral

Ukraine, Iran deny plane hijacking allegation

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kiev, Ag 24: Ukraine and Iran both have denied the reports of hijacking of a plane, which was evacuating Ukrainians from Afghanistan, reported Press TV on August 24.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson has denied any hijacking of a Ukrainian evacuation plane, Tehran Times reported, shortly after media reports claimed that a plane which took off from Kabul has been hijacked and taken to Iran.

Conflicting reports emerged earlier about the suspected hijacking of a Ukrainian plane that arrived in Afghanistan to evacuate Ukrainian nationals.

Iran's Head of Civil Aviation rejected Ukraine's claim that its plane has been hijacked from Afghanistan and taken to Iran, saying the Ukrainian aircraft that came from Afghanistan refueled in Mashhad and headed to Kiev. We're in contact with the security officials.

Ukrainian plane hijacked in Kabul, flown into Iran

Russian news agency TASS on Tuesday cited Ukraine's deputy foreign minister Yevhenii Yenin as saying the plan was 'practiclly stolen'.

"Last Sunday, our plane was hijacked by other people. On Tuesday, the plane was practically stolen from us, it flew into Iran with an unidentified group of passengers onboard instead of airlifting Ukrainians. Our next three evacuation attempts were also not successful because our people could not get into the airport," he said, Tass reported.