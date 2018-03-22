Indian Navy drone plane crashes in Porbandar, technical snag suspected

Indian Navy drone has reportedly crashed in Porbandar, Gujarat. The crash is said to have taken place near the GIDC police station area.

A Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) of the Indian Navy, operating from Porbandar in Gujarat, crashed close to its air base today, an official said. The drone crashed around 10 am, soon after the take-off, a Defence spokesperson said.

Preliminary inputs indicate failure of the RPA engine," the spokesperson said in a statement. No injury or damage on the ground; board of inquiry ordered.

OneIndia News

