VIDEO: Air strike hits police HQ in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Kharkiv, Mar 02: The building of the regional police department in Ukraine's Kharkiv was attacked on Wednesday, a Ukrainian official said. This comes a day after the regional administration building in Kharkiv was struck by a missile. Unverified social media footage shows the roof of the building almost completely destroyed.

Shelling by Russia on Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, has killed 21 and left over 100 people injured so far.

Yesterday, Russian military strike hit the center of Ukraine's second-largest city, badly damaging the symbolic Soviet-era regional administration building. Closed-circuit television footage showed a fireball engulfing the street in front of the building, with a few cars continuing to roll out of the billowing smoke.

An emergency official said the bodies of at least six people had been pulled from the ruins, and at least 20 other people were injured. It wasn't immediately clear what type of weapon was used or how many people were killed, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there were dozens of casualties.

Meanwhile, all Indian nationals have left Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday. At a media briefing, Shringla said he has conveyed to envoys of Russia and Ukraine India's demand for "urgent safe passage" for all Indian nationals stuck in Kharkiv and other conflict zones. He said at a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis, PM Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish over the loss of life of an Indian citizen in Kharkiv.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 14:17 [IST]