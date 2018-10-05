US urges Pakistan for a productive campaign against terrorists

Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

The Trump administration had announced in January that it would suspend nearly all security aid to Pakistan over its failure to crack down on terrorist networks. Trump had accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but "lies and deceit" and providing "safe haven" to terrorists in return for USD 33 billion aid over the last 15 years.

Qureshi, who was in the US to attend the UN General Assembly session, met National Security Advisor John Bolton and the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on October 2. At a White House news conference, Bolton described the meetings as productive.

When asked if they talked about the suspension of aid to Pakistan and the progress made by Islamabad in the fight against terrorism, Bolton told reporters, "I discussed that with Foreign Minister Qureshi." "We had a very productive meeting. He had a very productive meeting," he said.

"We certainly talked about the suspension of security assistance and the importance that we placed on Pakistan renewing an effective campaign against terrorists," Bolton said. They covered a wide range of other issues, as well, he said.

"But I think one of the things we wanted to stress, following up on Mike Pompeo's visit to Pakistan just a few weeks ago was that we hope with a new government there, that we might be able to turn a page and move forward," Bolton said.

These are important opening meetings, for the foreign minister in Washington he said. "I think he believed they were successful, and so we're going to continue the discussion and see what conclusion we might be able to reach," Bolton said.

