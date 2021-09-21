US to lift travel bans for fully vaccinated individuals from November: Check details

Biden says another terror attack likely in 24-36 hours, vows to keep up airstrikes against ISIS

Washington, Sep 21: Fully vaccinated foreign nationals can enter the United States from early November onwards. This includes passengers from India.

President Biden announced that beginning in early Nov, US will be putting in place strict protocols to prevent spread of COVID19 from pax flying internationally into US by requiring that adult foreign nationals traveling here be fully vaccinated.

"Critically for our European partners and UK, this policy means that we'll no longer be implementing current 212(f) travel policies for individual countries as of early November. We'll be moving to a consistent requirement for all international air travelers coming to US," said Senior US admn official.

"But we are very proud of the fact that we have been able to develop a protocol that will permit travel by individuals & families & business people from EU & UK, as well as from Brazil & India and other countries, to the United States with proof of vaccination," he added.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 10:41 [IST]