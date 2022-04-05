US says India’s imports of Russian energy represent only 1-2% of its total energy imports

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 05: In its latest remarks the White House said that India's import of Russian energy represents only 1 to 2 per cent of the country's total energy imports.

"Daleep Singh, our deputy national security adviser was just there. Energy payments are not sanctioned, that's a decision made by each individual country. We've been very clear that each country is going to make its own decision even as we've made the decision and other countries have made the decision to ban energy imports," Jen Psaki, White House press secretary told reporters.

She further said what Daleep made clear during the visit was that it was not in India's interest to accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy and other commodities. Right now, India's import of Russian energy only represents 1 to 2 per cent of the their total energy imports. So while he already explained the mechanism of sanctions, he also made it clear that we would have to be partners in reducing reliance on Russian energy Psaki also added.

She was responding to questions on the visit of top Indian-American US advisor Daleep Singh to New Delhi last week.

"While he (Singh) explained both the mechanisms of our sanctions and reiterated that any country or entity should be abiding by those, we also made it clear that we would be happy to be a partner in reducing their reliance or even their small percentage of reliance on that," she said.

(With PTI inputs)

Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 8:23 [IST]