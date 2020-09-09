US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021

New Delhi, Sep 09: US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace for his role in helping to broker Israel-UAE peace deal.

The nomination was submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a Norwegian parliamentarian and member of a right-wing populist party in the country.

Israel and the UAE announced on August 13 that they were establishing full diplomatic relations, in a US-brokered deal that required Israel to suspend its plan to annex parts of the West Bank.

The accord also came as a major foreign policy win to Trump as he campaigns ahead of the November election against Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Both Israel and the UAE have viewed the Republican president as an ally.

UAE is only the third Arab country to establish diplomatic ties with the Jewish state. Israel's neighbours, Egypt and Jordan, being the other two Arab states to recognise the Jewish state.

The development is being seen as a major breakthrough because the Israeli national carrier, El Al, flew over the Saudi airspace, which is being interpreted by analysts as acceptance of Israel by the Gulf countries in general, and a probable normalisation of ties with some of the other "friendly countries" in that region.

Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination comes just weeks before the crucial US presidential elections, where the Republican's presidential candidate is running a politically charged campaign against his rival Joe Biden.