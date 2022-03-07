US may impose ban on oil imports from Russia: Antony Blinken

International

oi-Deepika S

Wahington, Mar 07: The US secretary of state Antony J Blinken has said that the US is now considering ways to ban import of oil from Russia.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Blinken said "I spent about an hour on the phone with my counterpart the other day...We would expect China, based on everything it's said in the past, to stand up and make its voice heard. Its voice is very important in this...So we are looking to China to make its voice heard. That voice counts, and I hope that they will do that."

"We're adding to the sanctions virtually every day. We're doing it in coordination with Europeans. When there's a difference between us, if there's a loophole on one side or the other, we're closing it. That's part of the work that I was doing here. And when it comes to oil, Russian oil, I was on the phone yesterday with the President and other members of the cabinet on exactly this subject, and we are now talking to our European partners and allies to look in a coordinated way at the prospect of banning the import of Russian oil while making sure that there is still an appropriate supply of oil on world markets. That's a very active discussion as we speak," he said.

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 0:40 [IST]