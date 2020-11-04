US Election 2020: Donald Trump confident as early trends trickle in

Donald Trump Jr goofs up, shows J&K separate from India in map to indicate Trump's victory

Washington, Nov 04: Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday evening (local time) as polls began shutting around the country and early trends began.

As the first round of polls closed, early trends shows U.S. President Donald Trump has coasted to victory in West Virginia, Kentucky. The last Democrat to win a presidential race in West Virginia was Bill Clinton in 1996.

Meanwhile, Democrat Joe Biden has won the state of Virginia. It should be noted that in 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton had won Virginia over Republican Donald Trump.

''We are looking really good all over the country, said Donald Trump and thanked voters.

WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

Even on a radio show, Trump projected confidence that he will win key states like North Carolina and Florida and said he's expecting a "great" evening.

Americans were voting in large numbers on Tuesday in one of the most divisive bitter presidential elections in decades in which incumbent Republican Donald Trump is challenged by Democrat Joe Biden.

Amidst a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 100 million people have already cast their ballots in early voting, putting the country on course for its highest turnout in a century. Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year.

The mail-in ballots could take days or weeks to be counted in some states - meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday. There is an estimated four million Indian-American population of which about 2.5 million are potential voters in the November 2020 presidential elections.

Over 1.3 million Indian-Americans are voters in key battleground states, including Texas, Michigan, Florida and Pennsylvania. Large lines were seen and hundreds of people had queued up before polling stations, in particularly in the key battleground States like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.