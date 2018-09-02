US cancels $300m in aid to Pakistan over failure to tackle militants

Washington, Sep 2: The U.S. military on Sunday said it has made a final decision to cancel $300 million in aid to Pakistan that had been suspended over Islamabad's perceived failure to take decisive action against militants, in a new blow to deteriorating ties.

"Due to a lack of Pakistani decisive actions in support of the South Asia Strategy, the remaining USD 300 million (actually USD 323.6 million to include non-Pakistan funds) was reprogrammed by DoD in the June/July 2018 time frame for other urgent priorities before the funds expire on September 30, 2018," Pentagon Spokesman Kon Faulkner told PTI.

With this, the Department of Defence (DoD) has reprogrammed USD 800 million CSF destined for Pakistan.

(with PTI inputs)