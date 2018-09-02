  • search

US cancels $300m in aid to Pakistan over failure to tackle militants

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news guide
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Washington, Sep 2: The U.S. military on Sunday said it has made a final decision to cancel $300 million in aid to Pakistan that had been suspended over Islamabad's perceived failure to take decisive action against militants, in a new blow to deteriorating ties.

    US cancels $300m in aid to Pakistan over failure to tackle militants

    "Due to a lack of Pakistani decisive actions in support of the South Asia Strategy, the remaining USD 300 million (actually USD 323.6 million to include non-Pakistan funds) was reprogrammed by DoD in the June/July 2018 time frame for other urgent priorities before the funds expire on September 30, 2018," Pentagon Spokesman Kon Faulkner told PTI.

    With this, the Department of Defence (DoD) has reprogrammed USD 800 million CSF destined for Pakistan.

    (with PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    united states military pakistan

    Story first published: Sunday, September 2, 2018, 8:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue