Explained: With US Capitol storming, can Donald Trump be removed before his term ends on January 20?

US Cabinet discusses possibility of removing Trump

Washington, Jan 07: The members of President Donald Trump's cabinet on Wednesday discussed the possibility of removing Trump from office after his supporters created a ruckus at the US Capitol. The discussions focused on the 25th amendment to the US Constitution, which allows for a president's removal by the vice president and cabinet if he is judged "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office."

This would however require Vice President Michael Pence to lead the Cabinet in a vote on removing him.

US lawmakers seek immediate removal of Donald Trump after US Capitol storming

In an unprecedented breach of security, thousands of angry supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump have entered the US Capitol and clashed with police, forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden''s victory in the November election. One person has died in the incident.

The police had a tough time in managing the crowd, as hundreds of protesters made their way into the US Capitol, where members of the US Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the electoral college votes. Both the House and Senate and the entire Capitol was placed under a lockdown.

Members of the US Congress were asked to get hold of the gas masks under their seats as the police resorted to tear gas to disperse protestors.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!â€ Trump said in a tweet.

Multiple news outlets showed protestors walking with ease inside the Capitol and hundreds of them occupying the inaugural stage. A large number of them were seen climbing the wall.