    US: 2 dead, 15 injured in shooting outside Kansas City bar

    Kansas, Jan 21: Two people were killed and five injured after at least one person opened fire outside a bar in Kansas city.

    The shooting took place shortly on Sunday night. According to Kansas City police responding officers found "a chaotic scene" and had to call in help from around the city. A man and a woman were found dead.

    Kansas City, Mo., police crime scene investigators gather evidence at the scene of a shooting at a nightclub
    Kansas City, Mo., police crime scene investigators gather evidence at the scene of a shooting at a nightclub

    A spokesman said the shooter opened fire on a line of people waiting to enter a bar, but the motive for the shooting wasn't immediately clear. The shooter was shot by an armed security guard, police said. Authorities identified Jahron Swift, 29, of Kansas City as the suspected shooter.

    The scene was near U.S. Highway 40.

    4 out of 13 people are critically injured in Chicago shooting

    News outlets at the scene identified the bar outside which the shooting took place as 9ine Ultra Lounge. According to reports, the 9ine Ultra Lounge was opened in April 2019. Sources say since June, police have been called to the bar 26 times for situations such as shots fired to fights.

    This month alone, police have been called to the bar seven times.

    The club was on police's radar because of a drive-by shooting in the parking lot about a week ago.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 8:43 [IST]
