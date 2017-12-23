UN sanctions North korea: 'World wants Peace, not Death,' says Trump

Washington, December 23: US President Donald Trump on Saturday hailed the adoption of new sanctions targeting North Korea over its nuclear program, saying the international community was pushing for peace with the isolated regime.

"The United Nations Security Council just voted 15-0 in favor of additional Sanctions on North Korea. The World wants Peace, not Death!" Trump tweeted.

With China's backing, the UN Security Council slapped new sanctions on North Korea that will restrict oil supplies vital for Pyongyang's missile and nuclear programmes.

The council unanimously adopted a US-drafted resolution that also orders the repatriation of North Korean workers abroad and earning revenue for Kim Jong-Un's regime.

It is the third raft of sanctions imposed on North Korea this year and comes as the United States and North Korea are showing no signs they are willing to engage in talks to end the crisis on the Korean peninsula.

PTI