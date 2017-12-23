UN sanctions North korea: 'World wants Peace, not Death,' says Trump

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Washington, December 23: US President Donald Trump on Saturday hailed the adoption of new sanctions targeting North Korea over its nuclear program, saying the international community was pushing for peace with the isolated regime.

US President Donald Trump. PTI file photo
US President Donald Trump. PTI file photo

"The United Nations Security Council just voted 15-0 in favor of additional Sanctions on North Korea. The World wants Peace, not Death!" Trump tweeted. 

With China's backing, the UN Security Council slapped new sanctions on North Korea that will restrict oil supplies vital for Pyongyang's missile and nuclear programmes.

The council unanimously adopted a US-drafted resolution that also orders the repatriation of North Korean workers abroad and earning revenue for Kim Jong-Un's regime.

It is the third raft of sanctions imposed on North Korea this year and comes as the United States and North Korea are showing no signs they are willing to engage in talks to end the crisis on the Korean peninsula.

PTI

Read more about:

donald trump, north korea, un security council

Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.