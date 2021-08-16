YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UN chief urges Taliban to show 'utmost restraint', expresses concern for Afghan women, girls

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    United Nations, Aug 16: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging the Taliban and all other parties to exercise "utmost restraint" in order to protect the lives of Afghans and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid.

    UN chief urges all in Afghanistan to show restraint

    UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Sunday that "the United Nations remains determined to contribute to a peaceful settlement, promote the human rights of all Afghans, notably women and girls, and provide life-saving humanitarian assistance and critical support to civilians in need."

    US to deploy 6,000 troops at Kabul airport to ensure safety of its citizens as Taliban besiege Afghan capitalUS to deploy 6,000 troops at Kabul airport to ensure safety of its citizens as Taliban besiege Afghan capital

    The UN humanitarian office said members of the humanitarian community - both from the UN and non-governmental organisations - remain committed to helping the millions of Afghans needing assistance and are staying in the country despite the "highly complex" security environment.

    The office, known as OCHA, said in a statement Sunday that over 550,000 people were already in need of assistance before more that 550,000 people were displaced by conflict this year, a figure that doubled since May.

    More AFGHANISTAN News  

    Read more about:

    afghanistan united nations kabul

    Story first published: Monday, August 16, 2021, 8:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X