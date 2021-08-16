UN chief urges Taliban to show 'utmost restraint', expresses concern for Afghan women, girls

'Will not bow to Taliban', says Afghanistan vice president as Ashraf Ghani flees

United Nations, Aug 16: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging the Taliban and all other parties to exercise "utmost restraint" in order to protect the lives of Afghans and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Sunday that "the United Nations remains determined to contribute to a peaceful settlement, promote the human rights of all Afghans, notably women and girls, and provide life-saving humanitarian assistance and critical support to civilians in need."

The UN humanitarian office said members of the humanitarian community - both from the UN and non-governmental organisations - remain committed to helping the millions of Afghans needing assistance and are staying in the country despite the "highly complex" security environment.

The office, known as OCHA, said in a statement Sunday that over 550,000 people were already in need of assistance before more that 550,000 people were displaced by conflict this year, a figure that doubled since May.

Story first published: Monday, August 16, 2021, 8:30 [IST]