    Ukraine presidential polls: record 39 candidates in fray; comedian candidate frontrunner

    Kiev, March 31: Ukraine, which was once the part of the former Soviet Union, went to its presidential election on Sunday, March 31, and pre-poll mood suggested the people of the East European country is tired of the current leadership of President Petro Poroshenko and could dump it.

    A record number of 39 candidates are contesting this election in Ukraine though the local media has not found anything unusual in it. Ukraine's leaderships have always been disunited over the relationships with Russia and there are now several individuals with their own takes on the scenario who have decided to contest the elections.

    The election in 2014 was held in quite a charged-up situation as the country was at war and it took place a few days after the Crimean referendum following Russia's annexation of the peninsula.

    The candidate who is seen as a frontrunner in this election is Volodymyr Zelensky, who is from the Servant of the People party, and a frontline comedian.

    Sunday, March 31, 2019, 16:44 [IST]
