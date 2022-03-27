YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ukraine intel: Russia may try to split country

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kyiv, Mar 27: Ukraine's military intelligence chief says that Russia could try to break Ukraine in two.

    Representational Image

    Kyrylo Budanov said in remarks released by the Defense Ministry on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has realized "he can't swallow the entire country" and would likely try to split the country under "the Korean scenario." That's a reference to the decades-old division between North and South Korea.

    Budanov said that "the occupiers will try to pull the occupied territories into a single quasi-state structure and pit it against independent Ukraine." He pointed to Russian attempts to set up parallel government structures in occupied cities and to bar people from using the Ukrainian currency, the hryvnia.

    Budanov predicted that Ukrainian resistance will grow into a "total" guerrilla warfare, derailing Russia's attempts.

    More RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR News  

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X