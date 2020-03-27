  • search
    UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

    London, Mar 27: Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19. According to No. 10 he is experiencing mild symptoms.

    A spokesperson said that his symptoms are mild and he will continue to lead the government response to the virus.

    He is self isolating, but not stepping back from his duties for the time-being the spokesperson also added.

    In a tweet, Johnson said that that over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

    I have developed mild symptoms, that's a temperature and a persistent cough, Johsnson said. On the advise of the chief medical officer, I have taken a test and it has come out positive. I am working from home and self-isolating. That is entirely the right thing to do.

    I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of technology, to communicate with my top team and lead the national fightback against the virus, the UK PM also said.

