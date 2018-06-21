UK-India Week 2018: Vivek Oberoi tells how he was drawn helping poor, victims of child prostitution

Actor and producer Vivek Oberoi interacted with young leaders during the Young Leaders forum Conclave during UK India Week 2018.

While interacting with the youth, the Oberoi gave an insight into several fundamentals of life, success and failures.

The actor spoke about his charity projects and explained how he got into the project by helping out the poor people. He also said that after looking at the country's poverty rate, he started the projects to help the poor.

Oberoi spoke about Project DEVI, where young girls in Vrindavan suffering from child prostitution are now being given education. According to Oberioi, as many as 44 girls from 14 villages are benefited from this project.

Oberioi also said that there are few students from UK who have spent time with these children who are a part of DEVI project. They've been given a whole new world, free education, food and shelter.

"We need to categorically affirm the technological and the educational. And the market is India", he said.

Oberon further look forward towards his new venture as bridging the gap in the biomedical sector.

Oberoi said, "We have worked with Body Shop who funded 100 girls. We are looking at other companies, among which one has already funded 300 girls. I have had kids who have come back from England and their eyes have opened up."

The Project DEVI started in 2009 works to assure dignified upbringing, safety and medical care, and improve the conditions in which so many Indian children live, especially the girl child that is considered the lowest of the low in the rural patriarchal society

