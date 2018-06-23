English

UK-India Week 2018: Global Indian Icon award goes to Shilpa Shetty

    The 2nd Annual UK-India Awards ceremony was held to celebrate the winning partnership between the UK and India. The 2018 event acknowledged and celebrated individuals and organisations who have made a significant contribution to strengthening the bilateral relationship.

    (From Left) Manoj Ladwa, Priyanka Alva Oberoi, Vivek Oberoi and Dina Ladwa
    (From Left) Manoj Ladwa, Priyanka Alva Oberoi, Vivek Oberoi and Dina Ladwa

    This glittering Awards night brought together over 400 senior leaders from the world of business, politics, diplomacy, media, arts & culture. Nominees for the best of the British-India partnership for UK-India Awards were judged by leading panel including business tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal, Rt. Hon Priti Patel MP, Barry Gardiner MP and Lord Marland.

    Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi hosted this year's UK-India Awards ceremony.

    Manoj Ladwa, the British Indian entrepreneur and political strategist, Founder of UK-India Week, said: "The UK-India Awards is an event celebrating the bond between the UK and India and the remarkable people building on this winning partnership with innovation and creativity."

    List of 2nd Annual UK-India Awards:

    • SBI sponsored Financial Services award: LSE (London Stock Exchange), Nikhil Rathi collected the award
    • Law firm of the year: Trilegal, Law firm based in India.
    • Consultancy firm of the year: Sannam 4, a global Consultancy firm, Sannam s4 - Edward Dixon collected the award
    • Media arts and culture awards Partition Museum - Collected by Aditi Kishwar Desai
    • PR firm of the year - Sterling Media - Natash Mudhar collected the award
    • Science innovation & tech award Carbon Clean Solutions, collected by Aniruddha Sharma
    • Sun Global Deal of the Year to UK IREDA - collected by Satish Kumar Bhargava of IREDA
    • Trade promotion & investment organisation of the year: Manchester India Partnership
    • Professional of the year presented to Pat Saini, Partner and head of immigration at Penningtons Manches
    • Social Impact Award of Year goes to Standard Chartered, Karen Ram - social impact
    • UK-India relations award goes to British Council India - collected by Alan Gemmell.
    • Global Indian Icon award goes to actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra

