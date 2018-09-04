UK: Fire breaks out at primary school in Dagenham

London, Sep 4: A fire broke out in a primary school in London's Dagenham and 12 fire engines and around 80 fire fighters are trying to douse the flames, London Fire Brigade said early on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported so far in the fire that broke out on Hewett Road.

London Fire Brigade said,''Twelve fire engines and around 80 firefighters have been called to a fire at a primary school in Hewett Road in Dagenham, East London.''

Also Read | Fire breaks out in Delhi's Doordarshan Bhawan

Metropolitan Police said they received calls shortly after 5am today.

The school is one of the biggest primaries in the UK with 517 children on the register aged from three to 11 years old. The capacity is 510 and it has a good Ofsted rating.