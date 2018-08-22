  • search

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Doordarshan Bhawan

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Aug 22: A fire broke out in an AC plant of Doordarshan Bhawan at Mandi House, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

    Image tweeted by ANI
    Image tweeted by ANI

    A call was received about the fire at 12:50 pm and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was controlled within 10 minutes, he said.

    The AC plant is situated on the ground floor of the Doordarshan Bhawan, the official said. No casualties or injury has been reported yet, he added.

    For more New Delhi news Click Here

    PTI

    Read more about:

    doordarshan new delhi fire

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue