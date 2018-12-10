UK court orders Vijay Mallya's extradition, CBI welcomes decision

  • search
    London, Dec 10: A United Kingdom Court on Monday ordered the extradition of businessman Vijay Mallya, who has escaped to London and owes around Rs 9,000 crores to the Indian banks.

    Mallya can, however, appeal against the ruling within the next 14 days.

    Vijay Mallya
    Vijay Mallya

    As per reports, the judge said that Mallya had misrepresented facts pertaining to the case. The matter of extradition of Vijay Mallya to India has been referred to the Secretary of State.

    Chief Magistrate Judge Emma Arbuthnot has found prima facie a case against Vijay Mallya for fraud, conspiracy and money laundering, reported ANI.

    The CBI has welcomed the decision of the London's Westminster Magistrates' Court.

    "We hope to bring him soon and conclude the case. CBI has its own inherent strengths. We worked hard on this case. We are strong on Law and facts and we were confident while pursuing the extradition process," ANI quoted CBI spokesperson as saying.

    A joint team of CBI and ED, led by CBI Joint Director A Sai Manohar, had earlier left for the UK to attend the court proceedings. Earlier, special joint director Rakesh Asthana, who has been sent on leave, was leading the case.

    [Vijay Mallya extradition case: UK court to pass judgement today]

    The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss, wanted in India on alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crores, has been on bail since his arrest on an extradition warrant in April last year.

