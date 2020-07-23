UK: 4 year old 'wonder' boy becomes youngest writer to land book deal for poetry

International

oi-Briti Roy Barman

London, July 23: A 4-year-old boy from UK has become the youngest ever author to land a book deal for his poetry collection.

Nadim Shamma-Sourgen, the child-boy signed a book deal with a publishing company named Walker Books.

Nadim's words in poems walk for love and loneliness.

Nadim's poems range from Coming Home "Take our gloves off / Take our shoes off / Put them where they're supposed to go. / You take off your brave feeling / Because there's nothing / to be scared of in the house"), to Love ("Everyone has love / Even baddies").

Viral video of gritty woman who clicked selfie with bear

Nadim's mother, Yasmine Shamma, lecturer literature at the University of Reading through a shared interest in teaching refugees to write poetry.

The wonder boy was discovered by this year's Orwell prize winner, the poet and teacher Kate Clanchy, who went to met his mother.

Later Clanchy began sharing some of his poems on social media and people get to know about him.

Now he has landed a book deal with Walker Books, which will release his "astonishing" collection next summer.

According to a leading daily report, Walker executive Denise Johnstone-Burt said that she had been "astonished that anyone so young could write such sensitive verse".

"The poems talk about such important feelings, like love and loneliness, and Nadim finds the perfect words," she said to the daily. "They are simple, inspirational and have a wisdom all of their own".

"I wasn't tweeting the poems because they were so much like adult work - it was because they were so purely childlike," said Clanchy. "Nadim has the very rare ability to articulate in images what it is to be a four-year-old, to love your mum and bugs, to wonder about baddies, baths and love, and to 'hang up your brave' when you come in from nursery. The individual poems moved thousands on Twitter, but they work even better as a group because they create a whole world full of glitter and hugs. This will be such a special book to share with a child."

The deal would make Nadim one of the youngest-ever writers to land a book deal.

According to Guinness World Records, the youngest commercially published female author is Dorothy Straight, who wrote How the World Began in 1962, aged four. It was published in 1964, when she was six. The Guinness record for the youngest published male author is held by Sri Lankan Thanuwana Serasinghe, who was four years and 356 days old when he released his book Junk Food on 5 January 2017, after writing it in three days.