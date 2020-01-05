  • search
    Two rockets hit Green Zone, Iraq base housing US troops

    Baghdad, Jan 05: Two rockets on Saturday hit Iraq's Al-Balad air base, where US troops are stationed, while two mortars hit Baghdad's Green Zone, a high-security enclave housing the US embassy, security sources said.

    Two rockets hit Green Zone, Iraq base housing US troops
    Representational Image

    Sirens immediately rang out at the American compound in Baghdad hosting both diplomats and troops, sources there told AFP.

    The Al-Balad base, north of Baghdad, was hit by Katyusha rockets, security sources said.

    The US has feared a backlash against its mission and bases where its troops are deployed across Iraq following the precision drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on Friday.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 5, 2020, 8:18 [IST]
