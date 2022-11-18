‘He’s fired!’ Elon Musk sacks Android app developer; What else did he say?

Twitter's blue tick subscription to be relaunched on Nov 29th: What else did Musk say?

Twitter usage hits yet another 'all-time high': What else did Musk say?

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New York, Nov 18: Twitter's new boss Elon Musk on Friday said that daily user growth on social media platform has hit yet another 'all-time high' weeks after the take over. The wealthiest man on the planet and self-described 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator' in his latest tweet announced,''And ... we just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage lol.''

And … we just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

In another tweet, Musk wrote,''How do you make a small fortune in social media? Start out with a large one.'' "Twitter is like open-sourcing the news," Musk said in one of the tweets.

How do you make a small fortune in social media?



Start out with a large one. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

To one of the users, complaining about the bad media coverage, Musk said he won't complain because the social media platform is witnessing "all-time high usage".

Elon Musk issues Twitter ultimatum amid Tesla earnings trial

Another user said,"What do people mean when they say Twitter is gonna shut down? Doesn't it kinda run itself? I feel like engineers are for changes not to just keep it running? I also don't know anything. Hey @elonmusk wanna do a Twitter space with me? Im confused."

The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

To which, Musk replied,'The best people are staying, so I'm not super worried.'

Meanwhile, Hundreds of employees quit the microblogging site after Musk's new ultimatum to go "hardcore" work or resign with severance pay.

Musk had earlier said Twitter is a software and servers company at its heart and has asked employees to decide by Thursday evening if they want to remain a part of the business, according to an email sent by the company's new owner to its remaining staff.

Musk wrote that employees "will need to be extremely hardcore" to build "a breakthrough Twitter 2.0" and that long hours at high intensity will be needed for success.

Musk, who also heads Tesla and SpaceX, said Twitter will be much more engineering-driven, with employees who write "great code" comprising the majority of the team.

The billionaire, who completed the USD 44 billion takeover of the San Francisco company in late October, fired much of its full-time workforce by email early this month and is expected to eliminate an untold number of contract jobs for those responsible for fighting misinformation and other harmful content.

Go hardcore or leave: Elon Musk tells Twitter staff

Back on November 1, Musk had announced that Twitter would soon charge users USD 8 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription in order to keep their verified status and the blue check badges that come with it.

For the unversed, Musk had acquired Twitter last week in culmination of a $44 billion deal. The deal was however mired in controversy for several months, before the final takeover happened.