Twitter sued for mass layoffs without enough notice

New Delhi, Oct 04: Twitter has been sued over its new owner Elon Musk's plan to fire about 3,700 employees from the social media company, which the workers say is being done without giving them enough notice as per the law.

The employees said that firing them without giving them enough notice is a violation of federal and California law, reported Bloomberg.

Musk-led Twitter has started cutting off staff from Friday. After buying the social media platform, the Tesla boss sought to slash costs at the platform.

According to the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, large companies can not mass layoffs without at least 60 days of advance notice.

"We filed this lawsuit tonight in an attempt the make sure that employees are aware that they should not sign away their rights and that they have an avenue for pursuing their rights," Shannon Liss-Riordan, the attorney who filed Thursday's complaint, said as reported by Bloomberg.

Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 13:31 [IST]