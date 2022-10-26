YouTube
    Twitter has a field day as Biden calls new UK PM 'Rashid Sanook' | Watch

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 26: United States President Joe Biden has a long relationship with gaffes. The US President has done it again when he mispronounced Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's name while congratulating him.

    While celebrating Diwali at the White House on Monday, Biden congratulated the new UK PM. However, during the speech, he fumbled and pronounced Sunak's name as 'Rashid Sanook'.

    United States President Joe Biden
    United States President Joe Biden

    In the same speech, the US president said on Rishi Sunak's appointment as PM of the "Pretty astounding. A groundbreaking milestone and it matters."

    In another instance, Biden recently said that vice president Kamal Harris a great president.

    Following this recent gaffe, the netizens are celebrating it and the video has already gone viral with twitterati having a gala time retweeting it with comments and memes.

    UK's new PM Rishi Sunak's journey to the topUK's new PM Rishi Sunak's journey to the top

    While one of the users said, "Rashid Sanook! Does he introduce himself as Jim Bowden?"

    Another user said, "Maybe he thinks he comes from Nambia?"

    The third user wrote, "How embarrassing !"

    joe biden rishi sunak twitter

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 16:14 [IST]
    X