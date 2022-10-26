Biden calls Pakistan 'one of world's most dangerous nations'

Pakistan is 'one of the most dangerous nations in the world': President Biden

From 'dangerous' to 'secure and confident': US makes a u-turn after Biden's comment on Pak

Twitter has a field day as Biden calls new UK PM 'Rashid Sanook' | Watch

International

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Oct 26: United States President Joe Biden has a long relationship with gaffes. The US President has done it again when he mispronounced Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's name while congratulating him.

While celebrating Diwali at the White House on Monday, Biden congratulated the new UK PM. However, during the speech, he fumbled and pronounced Sunak's name as 'Rashid Sanook'.

The Biden halfwit congratulates Rashid Sanook on becoming Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/EGqXrwSFix — Will (@WMcHBg) October 25, 2022

In the same speech, the US president said on Rishi Sunak's appointment as PM of the "Pretty astounding. A groundbreaking milestone and it matters."

In another instance, Biden recently said that vice president Kamal Harris a great president.

Following this recent gaffe, the netizens are celebrating it and the video has already gone viral with twitterati having a gala time retweeting it with comments and memes.

UK's new PM Rishi Sunak's journey to the top

While one of the users said, "Rashid Sanook! Does he introduce himself as Jim Bowden?"

Rashid Sanook! 😆😂😆😂😆 Does he introduce himself as Jim Bowden? 😆 — Jillod4 (@jillod4) October 25, 2022

Another user said, "Maybe he thinks he comes from Nambia?"

Maybe he thinks he comes from Nambia? — John Hilton 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@oldmanbigkid) October 25, 2022

The third user wrote, "How embarrassing !"

How embarrassing ! — XrpMikey29™️ (@XMikey29) October 25, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 16:14 [IST]