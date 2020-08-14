Trump Vs Biden: This History professor accurately predicted elections in US for 40 years

Washington, Aug 14: A 73-year-old US history professor, who has accurately predicted every single presidential election result for almost 40 years, has predicted that former Vice President Joe Biden will defeat President Donald Trump in the upcoming polls.

"The keys predict that Donald Trump will lose the White House this year", Allan Lichtman was definitive with his prediction while giving an interview with CNN.

Lichtman, who has been described by The New York Times as the 'Nostradamus of presidential elections', has correctly predicted the winner of each presidential race since Ronald Reagan's reelection victory in 1984 using his "13 keys" system.

Lichtman is now ready with the 13 keys to call 2020. The 13 keys in his system include factors such as the economy, incumbency, social unrest and scandals, as well as the candidates' personal charisma.

"The secret is keeping your eye on the big picture of incumbent strength and performance. And don't pay any attention to the polls, the pundits, the day-to-day ups and downs of the campaign. And that's what the keys gauge. The big picture," Lichtman explained.

On asking if the key model could account for something as cataclysmic as the Covid-19 pandemic, Lichtman said, "Look, retrospectively and prospectively, the keys go all the way back to 1860. They are what we call a robust system. So, I don't fiddle with them.

They've lasted through enormous changes in our politics, in our economy, in our democracy. Don't fiddle with the keys".